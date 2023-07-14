Philip Rivers Net Worth 2023: What is his Real Estate?

American football quarterback Philip Michael Rivers (born December 8, 1981) played in the NFL for 17 seasons, mostly with the Chargers. After four years of collegiate football at NC State, he was the fourth overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, who then traded him to the San Diego Chargers.
Rivers played for the Chargers for 16 seasons before finishing his career with the Indianapolis Colts. Rivers was the starting quarterback for the Chargers from 2006 through 2019, following two seasons as a backup. He led the squad to eight Pro Bowl selections and four division titles during his time there.
In 2007, with Rivers at the helm, the team won its first playoff game since 1994 and advanced to the AFC Championship Game. In 2020, he led the Colts to their first postseason appearance in franchise history. However, he struggled in the playoffs and never reached the Super Bowl.
Philip Rivers Net Worth
Former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers is now worth $100 million. Rivers retired in 2020 after playing 17 seasons in the NFL, including his final year with the Indiana Colts. After a stellar career at North Carolina State University, he signed with the New York Giants.
After that, the San Diego Chargers acquired Rivers and he spent the next 16 years there. Philip started every game at quarterback for the Chargers from 2006 till 2019.
Despite his reliability with the Chargers, he was never able to reach the Super Bowl. For a quarterback who never played in the Super Bowl, Rivers still holds the records for most passing yards and touchdown passes. All of this explains why Rivers is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback to never appear in the Super Bowl.
Philip Rivers Contracts and Career Earnings
In 2009, the San Diego Chargers and quarterback Philip Rivers agreed to a six-year, $92 million contract. A $84 million contract extension over four years was signed by him in 2015. Philip has made $243 million in NFL salaries alone over the course of his career.
If you’re curious about how much famous people are worth, click the links below:
- Manny Khoshbin Net Worth: How Much Property Does The Businessman Own?
- Kirk Cousins Net Worth: How Rich is The NFL Star in 2023?
Philip Rivers Real Estate
In 2020, Rivers spent somewhat less than $1 million on a house in Westfield, Indiana. The home has five bedrooms and plenty of living space, but would be considered “modest” by professional athletes’ standards. After Philip retired from the NFL after just one season with the Colts, the family swiftly put their Brookside house on the market.
The asking price of $1.05 million was able to rapidly find a buyer for this property. A projection theater system, a wet bar, and seven thousand square feet of living space should come as no surprise. It was also reported in 2020 that Rivers was selling his California home.
This 6-bedroom, 6-and-a-half-bathroom home listed for $4.2 million and has a total area of 6,844 square feet. Highlights of this San Diego house include a theater, seaside vistas, a swimming pool, an indoor basketball court, a spa, and a private 18-hole golf course. Philip paid $3.299 million in 2009 when he first bought the house.
Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) for more inside information on Hollywood’s top celebs if you enjoyed this.