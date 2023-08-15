What is Hip-Hop Pioneer Magoo’s Cause of Death?

Sending up prayers! Magoo, better known by his stage name, Melvin Barcliff, died unexpectedly. His song “Cop That S–t” was a huge smash. Even at that age, he looked young.
On August 13, 2023, Magoo’s death was reported on social media by Digital Black, a producer and R&B artist who had previously worked with Timbaland as a rap partner.
There has been an outpouring of grief on social media from fans, collaborators, and other hip-hop artists. People on the internet, however, want to know what exactly killed Magoo. This is the lowdown.
Magoo Cause of Death
The circumstances surrounding Magoo’s passing remain a mystery. Digital Black, a close friend of the late rapper Magoo, announced his passing on Instagram on August 13, 2023.
“I just can’t believe it. Sorry, Magoo. Digital Black captioned a snapshot of Timbaland and Magoo’s “Welcome to Our World” album cover from 1997 with, “Damn big bro, I wasn’t ready for this at all. #superfriends.”
Digital Black also omitted the reason for Magoo’s untimely demise. However, since Magoo went suddenly on a Sunday, the family is likely waiting for autopsy results before disclosing the cause of death.
There is no information available at this time regarding funeral arrangements.
Throughout His Career, Magoo Published Three Albums
Magoo and Timbaland, originally from Norfolk, teamed up as adolescents in the late ’80s to start their band. Later in the ’90s, the duo performed with other musicians like Ginuwine and Missy Elliott as part of Swing Mob, featuring the group’s Playa and Sista. DeVante Swing of Jodeci reportedly formed the group.
Although Magoo has been relatively silent over the previous two decades, his presence in the rap game from the mid-’90s to the early 2000s is warmly remembered by hip-hop enthusiasts.
Their first album, “Welcome to Our World,” was published in 1997 and produced the smash song “Up Jumps Da Boogie,” which featured Missy Elliott and the late R&B artist Aaliyah.
After that, they went on to work with Missy on two additional albums, “Indecent Proposal” (2001) and “Under Construction Pt. 2” (2003), all of which were released independently.
Magoo always understood the assignment and delivered. 🕊pic.twitter.com/JEvjIwyzVC
— Decryption (@DecryptionMktg) August 14, 2023
While Magoo’s career waned, he remains a popular topic of discussion on Black Twitter and in the hip-hop community.
Please accept our sincere condolences on behalf of everyone here at Moose TV for the loss of Magoo.
If you have the California Examiner bookmarked on your browser, you will always have prompt access to all of the most recent news and other material.
You can also read about recently d!ed celebrities by clickimg the below links:
- Pamela Blair Cause of Death: “A Chorus Line” Actress Died At 73
- Shock G Cause of Death: How Did The Famous Musician Die?