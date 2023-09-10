Woman Armed with Knife Barricaded in SoMa, Police on Scene

A woman armed with a knife was shot and killed by San Francisco police officers on Saturday morning after she allegedly attacked two hotel employees and charged at the officers in the South of Market neighborhood.
According to the San Francisco Police Department, officers responded to a call around 11:40 a.m. at a residential hotel on the 900 block of Folsom Street, where a woman was reported to have a knife to another person’s face. When the officers arrived, they found two victims who said they were threatened with a knife by the woman, who was later identified as 41-year-old Ajmal Amani.
Both victims were employees of the hotel and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The officers then located Amani at the end of a hallway, yelling and pointing at them, before she retreated back into her room. The officers tried to talk to her and requested additional resources, including an ambulance and a tactical shield.
SFPD Responds to Fight in SoMa, Armed Female Suspect Barricaded:
One officer was armed with a department-issued handgun, while the other had a bean bag weapon. About a minute later, Amani emerged from her room again, screaming and brandishing a knife. She then ran towards the officers with the knife in her hand. The officers fired their weapons, striking Amani multiple times. She fell to the ground and dropped the knife.
The officers asked Amani to talk to them, but she did not respond. They waited for more officers to arrive with a shield before they approached her and secured the knife. They then provided medical aid to Amani until paramedics arrived. Amani was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The incident was captured on body-worn cameras worn by the officers, which were released by the SFPD on Wednesday during a virtual town hall meeting. The officer who fired his handgun was identified as Officer John Quinlan, while the officer who fired his bean bag weapon was identified as Officer Danny De Leon Garcia.
SFPD Chief Bill Scott expressed his condolences to Amani’s family and friends and said the department would conduct a thorough investigation into the shooting. He also said the department would provide support and resources to the officers involved and anyone affected by the incident.
The shooting is being investigated by multiple agencies, including the SFPD Homicide Detail, the SFPD Internal Affairs Division, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office Independent Investigations Bureau, the Department of Police Accountability, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.