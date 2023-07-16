Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Four People in Hampton, Georgia

Law enforcement authorities in Hampton, Georgia, are actively searching for a 40-year-old man identified as Andre Longmore, who is accused of fatally shooting four individuals on Saturday morning.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Longmore on murder charges. With the suspect considered armed and dangerous, a statewide manhunt is underway to apprehend him. The incident has left the community in shock, and officials are urging the public to provide any information that may lead to Longmore’s arrest.
The Shooting Incident
On Saturday morning, a shooting incident occurred in Hampton, a peaceful area located approximately 29 miles south of Atlanta. The first emergency call reporting the shooting was received around 10:45 a.m. local time. Hampton Police Chief James Turner confirmed during a press conference that the victims were all adults, consisting of three men and one woman. Out of respect for the families, the authorities have chosen not to release the victims’ names until they have been notified.
Manhunt for the Suspect
The suspect in the shooting, Andre Longmore, remains at large, prompting a comprehensive search effort by law enforcement agencies. Authorities believe Longmore is traveling in a 2017 black GMC Acadia bearing license plate DHF 756, which is not registered in his name.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Authorities believe the suspect is driving a 2017 black GMC Acadia with license plates DHF 756, which is not his own vehicle. https://t.co/G2Rk55yeP5
— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 16, 2023
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett announced a $10,000 reward for any information leading to Longmore’s arrest, emphasizing that he is considered armed and dangerous.
Investigation and Motive
While investigators are diligently working to piece together the events surrounding the shooting, a motive for the incident has yet to be determined. Chief Turner stated that there are at least four crime scenes being actively investigated. At this stage, authorities do not believe Longmore has any familial connection to the victims, but the investigation is ongoing.
Community Response and Call for Justice
Hampton Mayor Ann Tarpley addressed the media during the press conference, expressing her condolences to the affected families and pledging that the person responsible would be brought to justice. She called for prayers and privacy for the victims’ families during this devastating time. The community is in shock and is relying on law enforcement’s dedication to resolving the case.
Gun Violence Statistics
The tragic shooting in Hampton adds to the concerning trend of mass shootings in the United States. According to the Gun Violence Archive, this incident marks at least the 382nd mass shooting in the country in 2023. Mass shootings are defined as events that result in the injury or death of four or more individuals, excluding the perpetrator.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- What Tourists Should Know to Avoid More U.S. Passport Delays?
- Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake & Four Other Quakes Rattle California – Here is When and How
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!