Maryland Resident Charged With Homicide and Auto Theft in Forklift-related Incident

Police in Maryland say a guy stole a forklift, ran over a woman with his stolen vehicle, and then fled in her car. At 12:40 a.m. on July 2, police were called to the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on the 2500 block of Crain Highway in response to a report of a burglary and theft.
Suspect Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, was later identified as the one who broke in, hijacked a forklift, and smashed it through the store’s back gates. Brown rode the forklift out of Lowe’s and into the Home Depot parking lot on Jefferson Farm Place, where he crashed into the parked automobile.
After Brown smashed into a car full of sleeping women, the women got out and ran, but Brown after them and hit one of them with the forklift before running her over. Brown then drove off in the victim’s stolen automobile. According to the police, his motivation is yet unclear.
After discovering the forklift in the Home Depot parking lot, police were able to close in on the suspects responsible for the initial burglary at Lowe’s. Gloristine Pinkney, 73, was found dead at the site after being uncovered from below it. According to the police investigation, Brown and Pinkney were strangers.
After conducting their investigation, the police were able to conclusively identify Brown as the perpetrator, and he was taken into custody on the evening of July 2. The car belonging to the victim was found close to the suspect’s residence.
Brown faces multiple counts, including murder (first and second-degree), assault, theft, and more. He is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Detective Weaver has started looking into it.
