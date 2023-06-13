Police Apprehend Suspect as 3 Fatally Shot and Van Targets Pedestrians

Three people were killed in the English city of Nottingham, and a van tried to run over more people early on Tuesday morning, according to police, who said a 31-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of murder.
A little after 4 a.m. local time, according to police, they were called to Ilkeston Road in the heart of the city and found two bodies in the roadway. The manner of those people’s deaths has not been made public by the authorities.
A short while later, claims that a van had attempted to run over three persons on Milton Street prompted the call of police, who were dispatched to another incident nearby. Although authorities have not provided information on the three patients’ status, they were all transferred to a hospital and were receiving treatment for their wounds.
A few blocks away on Magdala Road, the body of another man was discovered, although the third victim’s cause of death was not disclosed.
“This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people. We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody,” said Chief Constable Kate Meynell in a statement following the incident.
She stated, “This inquiry is still in its early stages, and a team of investigators is working to determine just what transpired. “While inquiries are ongoing, we encourage the public to exercise patience. Many city highways are currently closed and will stay so while the inquiry is conducted.
In a message shared on social media, Nottingham North Labour MP Alex Norris stated, “Our community’s thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. We appreciate our blue light responders’ efforts today as well.
While they examine the ongoing problem, police have closed six local roadways. The Nottingham Express Transit tram network has also stopped operating entirely.
