Md Man Found Guilty of Firing at a Woman and Two Kids During a Driving Rage Incident

Authorities said that a guy from Maryland opened fire with a revolver from his Maserati sports car into a car being driven by a woman who was carrying her two children. On Wednesday, a jury in D.C. Superior Court found him guilty of numerous charges pertaining to a road rage incident.
In relation to the shooting that took place in Northeast Washington on May 19, 2021, Kenneth Miles Davis Jr., 45, of Lanham, Md., was convicted of several counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to kill while armed, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.
According to prosecutors, the incident happened at approximately 5 p.m. when Davis was driving a gray Maserati GranTurismo in heavy rush-hour traffic at the intersection of Kenilworth and Eastern avenues NE. According to the police, the mother attempted to cross lanes in front of Davis while carrying her children, who were aged 5 and 11, respectively.
Davis allegedly pulled over, stepped out, and shot the automobile ahead of him seven times, according to the authorities. The woman was shot in the upper arm. Cuts from shattered glass wounded her 5-year-old. No harm came to the eleven-year-old.
Davis allegedly turned and discharged six additional rounds at onlookers after shooting at the car; fortunately, no one was injured. Extradition to the US occurred after Davis’s arrest in Costa Rica.
Images of Davis were made public by the police after the shooting in the District’s Deanwood area was captured on surveillance footage. Nearby Hyattsville, Maryland, some six miles from his residence, authorities subsequently located the Maserati.
