Memphis Police Officer Shoots Gunman Who Tried to Enter Jewish School

A lone guy armed with a gun tried to enter a Jewish school in Memphis, Tennessee, and was shot by police, according to a press conference held by the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The incident began at 12:20 p.m., according to MPD, when a guy on White Station Road attempted to enter the Margolin Hebrew Academy/Feinstone Yeshiva of the South.

Rep. Steve Cohen has stated that the shooter was a former classmate and fellow Jew. “We have recently learned that the shooter at the Margolin Hebrew Academy was himself Jewish and a former student at the school. I am pleased the academy had effective security and that the police acted quickly to protect students,” a statement from Cohen read.

A note sent home to parents detailed an incident in which a man confronted a contract worker after being turned away from the school’s entrance. Two shots were fired as he fled from the worker, and two more were fired from his car, the school reported.

MPD said the suspect tried to enter the school but was unsuccessful and opened fire outside. After receiving a description of the suspect’s car and a photo from the school, Memphis police say they were able to pull him over roughly 10 minutes later near Berclair on McCory Street.

MPD says a man was shot after he jumped out of a truck armed with a gun. According to the Memphis Police Department, an officer shot a man who had attempted to enter a Jewish school in the city. The man with the pistol, according to MPD, jumped out of his red pick-up and was shot by an officer.

The police say that the victim was sent in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. A statement was issued by MSCS Interim Superintendent Toni Williams after an armed man attempted to enter a Jewish school in Memphis.

“The entire MSCS family wraps its arms around the Margolin Hebrew Academy family. Your alertness amidst the unimaginable was heroic. We stand united in combatting gun violence and keeping our students and staff safe,” Toni Williams said.

FOX13 tried to verify the man’s identity with the Memphis Police Department. The MPD assured us that after he was indicted, the suspect would be publicly named. As far as the police in Memphis know, nobody was hurt in the school incident. The incident involving an officer is being looked at by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

