Paul Reubens Net Worth: How Much Did He Earn As Pee-Wee Herman?

Paul Reubens was best known for playing Pee-wee Herman, a strange man-child he created in the late 1970s while he was with The Groundlings, an acting and sketch comedy group.
Paul Reubens Net Worth
Paul Reubens was an American comedian, actor, and TV figure who was also known as his character “Pee-Wee Herman.” At the time of his death, he was worth $5 million.
In 1981, Reubens turned Pee-wee into “The Pee-wee Herman Show,” a popular stage show that was later turned into an HBO special. This success led to the creation of the children’s TV show “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” (1986–1990) and the feature films “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” (1985) and “Big Top Pee-wee” (1988). In 1987, he got an Emmy Award for his work on “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.”
Reubens had a varied career after he stopped playing Pee-wee. He was in movies like “Batman Returns” (1992), “Mystery Men” (1999), and “Blow” (2001), and he was on TV shows like “30 Rock” and “Black Mirror.” Even though Reubens had a few controversial times in his personal life, he was loved by many for his creativity and hard work.
Paul Reubens died on July 31, 2023. He was 70 years old.
R.I.P. Paul Rubens “Pee Wee Herman” 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/uaxEhsZSNM
— Shawn K The King (@SKTheKingYT) July 31, 2023
Paul Reubens Arrest and Return in 1991
As you probably know, Paul Reubens’ career took a big hit in 1991 when he was caught in Florida and charged with indecent exposure. The scandal ruined his perfect reputation, and CBS stopped showing reruns of Pee-Wee’s Playhouse.
Slowly, movies like “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1992), “Matilda” (1996), “Mystery Men” (1999), and “Blow” (2001) helped him get his career back on track. After that, he got a regular part on the popular TV show “Murphy Brown.”
In 2010, he starred in “The Pee-Wee Herman Show” on Broadway as Pee-Wee.
He made his acting debut as Jokey in the famous family comedy “The Smurfs” the next year, and he also worked on the 2013 sequel.
In 2016, Netflix started showing “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday.”
Personal Life
Herman was arrested in 1991, and he was also arrested for lingering and prowling in 1971, but the charges were dropped. In 1983, he was put on two years of probation because he was caught with weed.
In 2002, he was arrested and charged with having sexually explicit pictures of a child under the age of 18 in his hands. He said he wasn’t guilty and that the claimed materials found in his home were actually part of his collection of old erotica.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.