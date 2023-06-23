Missing 18-year-old From Gretna Found Deceased in Arizona Bonfire Pit

The remains of a young man, later determined to be a missing teen from Nebraska, were discovered in a makeshift bonfire outside of a state park in Arizona. KTVK in Phoenix, Arizona, reports that the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has positively identified the body of 18-year-old Parker League, of Gretna, found in the desert near Lost Dutchman State Park.
League’s spring 2018 graduation from Gretna High School was verified by former classmates. Sheriff’s deputies have declared League’s death “malicious” without providing any further details. The homicide squad of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking into the circumstances surrounding his death.
Place: Tempe, Arizona According to the police, League was last seen at a house in Tempe, where he apparently left his possessions. When a member of his family discovered he was missing, they checked a house in Tempe and discovered his possessions there.
According to reports from the Tempe Police Department, League was in Arizona on a tourist visa. How his remains came to be in a burn hole in the Tonto National Forest is still a mystery.
