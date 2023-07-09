Which Fast Food Chain in California Has the Most Expensive Burger Combo Meal?

Fast food has long been a popular choice for Americans seeking a quick and convenient meal, and Californians are no exception.
However, the price of a beloved burger combo meal has recently skyrocketed, causing concerns for fast-food enthusiasts across the state. This alarming surge in prices has led to budget constraints for many consumers. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind this sharp increase and reveal which fast-food chain is charging the most for this staple meal.
California’s Expensive Burger Combo Meals
From 2021 to 2022, the price of burger combo meals surged by an astonishing 9% statewide, significantly impacting consumers’ wallets. Among the various fast-food chains, one particular brand stands out as the priciest option for this meal.
With an average cost of $20 for a burger, fries, and soda, Five Guys has experienced a substantial 13.5% increase in its combo meal prices during the same period. Notably, California, home to 128 Five Guys locations, bears the brunt of these price hikes.
MoneyGeek.com, in their May 2023 report titled “America’s Favorite Meal Just Got a Major Price Hike,” revealed these startling findings. The analysis uncovered an upward trajectory in burger combo meal prices across the state in recent years, with Five Guys emerging as the most expensive option.
Impact on Californian Consumers
According to MoneyGeek’s data, San Francisco tops the list with the highest average price for a burger combo meal, amounting to a staggering $15.30.
Notably, four Californian cities, including Los Angeles, rank among the top ten cities with the most expensive burger combo meals. These escalating costs are attributed to various factors, including inflation and disruptions in the supply chain.
Looking for Alternatives
While experts predict that these prices are unlikely to decrease in the near future, they do offer some advice for cost-conscious consumers. One strategy is to keep an eye out for special deals and promotions offered by local fast-food establishments, particularly during slower weeknights.
These limited-time offers can provide some relief from the escalating prices and help consumers enjoy their favorite burger combo meals without breaking the bank.
