Mother Arrested for Alleged Murder of 9-Year-Old Daughter

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 32-year-old woman from Westminster has been arrested on suspicion of killing her own 9-year-old daughter. The grim discovery was made on Friday afternoon when officers from the Westminster Police Department responded to a welfare check at a residence on Goldenwest Street.
The Disturbing Welfare Check
At 12:04 p.m. on Friday, law enforcement received a tip from a concerned family member, prompting a welfare check at the home in the 14100 block of Goldenwest Street. What awaited the officers was a scene of unimaginable horror as they forced entry into the residence.
Tragic Discovery: Signs of Trauma
Upon entering the home, officers were met with the lifeless body of the 9-year-old girl, who displayed obvious signs of trauma. The shock and sorrow that enveloped the officers and investigators were palpable as the initial details of the crime unfolded.
Person of Interest Identified: Swift Action by Law Enforcement
Khadiyjah Pendergraph, the 32-year-old mother of the deceased child, was swiftly identified as a person of interest in the case. Collaborating with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, detectives from the Westminster Police Department located and apprehended Pendergraph at a shopping center in Aliso Viejo.
Arrest on Suspicion of Murder
Following her arrest, Khadiyjah Pendergraph was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of murder. The gravity of the alleged crime weighs heavily on the community, and the arrest of the mother adds another layer of complexity to an already devastating situation.
Police Chief Expresses Grief and Condolences
Westminster Police Chief Darin Lenyi expressed the deep sorrow felt by the law enforcement community. “While police officers are exposed to tragedies on a daily basis, this murder is particularly disturbing, due to the senseless loss of a child allegedly at the hands of her own mother,” Chief Lenyi stated. The profound sympathy extended to the victim’s family reflects the gravity of the situation and the collective grief experienced by those involved in the investigation.
As the legal proceedings unfold, the community grapples with the incomprehensible loss of a young life and the tragic circumstances surrounding it. The impact of this unthinkable event will undoubtedly resonate, leaving a lasting mark on all those touched by the tragedy.