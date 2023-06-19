New California Laws for Bicycle Safety

As bicycling continues to grow in popularity in California, it is essential to take steps to promote safety on the roads. To this end, the state has recently implemented several new laws to protect bicyclists and prevent accidents. These California cycling laws cover a wide range of safety measures, including passing distance, helmet requirements, reflectors or lights, and electric bicycle classifications.
Whether you are an avid cyclist or a driver sharing the road with cyclists, it is crucial to understand and comply with these new laws. Below we outline them to help you learn the ins and outs of each.
California’s New Bike Law for Lane Changes
California’s new law for bicyclists making lane changes is designed to promote safety and reduce accidents on the road. Under the new law, cyclists are required to make a safe lane change by following specific requirements. These requirements include:
- Signaling: Cyclists must signal their intent to change lanes at least 5 seconds before they begin to move into a new lane. They can do this by using hand signals, electronic turn signals, or verbal signals.
- Checking: Before changing lanes, cyclists must check for any traffic around them, including other vehicles, pedestrians, and other cyclists. They should also look for any obstacles that may be in their path.
- Yielding: If there is another lane available for the cyclist to use, they must yield to other vehicles before making the lane change. This means that they must wait until it is safe to move into the new lane.
What are the Consequences?
Failing to follow these requirements can result in a fine of up to $250. More importantly, failing to make a safe lane change can put the cyclist and others on the road at risk of injury or death.
Drivers Passing a Cyclist
California’s Three-Foot Passing Law, which required drivers to give cyclists at least three feet of space when passing, was recently amended. Drivers are now required to make a lane change when it is safe and available when passing a cyclist moving in the same direction. This law is designed to reduce the risk of accidents and injuries to cyclists by giving them more room to maneuver and avoid obstacles.
It is important for drivers to be aware of this law and to give cyclists enough space when passing them on the road. Cyclists can also do their part by riding in a predictable manner, signaling their intentions, and wearing bright and reflective clothing to increase their visibility.
By working together, we can all help to make our roads safer for everyone.
Helmet Requirement for Minors
In California, it is now mandatory for minors under the age of 18 to wear a helmet while riding a bicycle. This law is designed to protect young riders from head injuries and to promote safe cycling practices.
Under the law, parents or guardians are responsible for ensuring that their children wear helmets that meet safety standards. Failure to comply with this law can result in a fine and points on the parent’s driver’s license.
It is important for parents to set a good example by wearing helmets themselves and encouraging their children to do the same. Helmets should fit properly, with the chin strap snugly fastened and the helmet covering the forehead.
Even though the law only applies to minors, it is recommended that all cyclists wear helmets to protect themselves in the event of an accident. Helmets can reduce the risk of head injuries by up to 85% and are a simple and effective way to stay safe on the road.
Rear Red Reflector or Light Requirement
In addition to wearing helmets, California cyclists must have a rear red reflector or light when riding at night or in low light conditions. This law is designed to improve visibility and reduce the risk of accidents on the road.
A red reflector or light must be visible from a distance of at least 500 feet to the rear and should be mounted on the bike or the rider’s clothing. In addition to the rear reflector or light, it is also recommended to have a white front light and side reflectors to enhance visibility from all angles.
Cyclists who fail to comply with this law can be fined and may also be held liable for any accidents resulting from their lack of visibility. It is important to take this law seriously and to prioritize safety when riding at night or in low-light conditions.
By using lights and reflectors, cyclists can improve their visibility and reduce the risk of accidents on the road. This is especially important when riding in areas with heavy traffic, where drivers may not be able to see clearly.
California Cares About Bike Safety
California has established laws and regulations to promote safe cycling practices and to reduce the risk of accidents and injuries on the road. By wearing helmets and using rear red reflectors or lights, cyclists can improve their safety and visibility and comply with the state’s requirements.
It is important for all cyclists to be aware of these laws and to follow them at all times in order to protect themselves and others on the road. By working together and prioritizing safety, we can create a safer and more enjoyable environment for cyclists and drivers alike.