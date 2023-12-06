New El Centro Criminal Courthouse Opening Soon

The Superior Court of California, County of Imperial, has exciting news for the community. The brand-new El Centro Criminal Courthouse, situated on Wake Avenue, is set to open its doors on Tuesday, Jan. 2, marking a significant milestone for the region.
Public Open House – Your Invitation to Explore
Before its official opening, the Superior Court invites the public to an open house on Monday, Dec. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. This is a fantastic opportunity for the community to tour the new courthouse and get a firsthand look at the state-of-the-art facilities.
Important Changes: Brawley Court Closure
With the inauguration of the El Centro Criminal Courthouse, there comes an important change. The Brawley court will cease operations effective Dec. 29. Here’s what you need to know about the transition:
- Criminal Matters: Cases currently handled in Brawley will be redirected to the new criminal courthouse, providing an upgraded and modern space for legal proceedings.
- Infraction Matters: For infraction matters, the venue shifts to the El Centro Main Courthouse.
For any adjustments to court calendars and additional information, please refer to the Court’s official website at www.imperial.courts.ca.gov. Stay informed and make note of these changes to ensure a smooth transition in accessing judicial services.
As the Imperial County community eagerly anticipates the opening of the El Centro Criminal Courthouse, this development signifies a commitment to providing improved and efficient legal services for all. Save the date for the public open house, and witness the future of justice in your region.