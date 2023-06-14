New York Lady Killed in Hit-and-run by Intoxicated Driver She Refused to Ride With Earlier

A young woman was walking along a road in Upstate New York when she was hit and killed by a driver who officials think was drunk. The driver was a coworker with whom she had been drinking earlier in the night but who she had refused to ride with.
Madison Faltisco, 22, went to bars with a coworker in the town of Clay on Thursday night. Around 10:30 p.m., she refused to get into her coworker’s car and instead walked home, said Thomas Newton, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Faltisco was walking down Oswego Street when 23-year-old Joshua Schiano hit her with his car and kept going, according to Newton and a criminal charge filed with the Onondaga District Attorney’s Office. Faltisco had just gone through an intersection.
The charge says that Schiano hit the young woman with his car and then got into another accident less than a mile down the road. This time, he hit a store sign and some things outside of a Salvation Army thrift store.
Newton said that Schiano’s car caught on fire and that someone got him out of the car before the police came. The lawsuit says that Schiano was drunk, but it doesn’t say what the results of his blood alcohol test were.
Newton said that Schiano didn’t tell anyone he had hit someone before crashing into the sign.
“Through our investigation, we were able to find out that he knew he had hit something or someone before getting into the accident,” he said.
Detectives talked to the young woman’s friends and found out that she had turned down Schiano’s offer of a ride before. Faltisco and Schiano worked together, according to Newton.
Newton said that Faltisco’s body was found around 5 a.m. the next day by a passerby. This was more than six hours after she was hit, so she was declared dead at the scene.
“During the day, it’s a very busy four-lane road,” Newton said. “It’s likely that many cars drove by her body before someone called the police.”
Schiano was charged with three felonies by the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office: second-degree manslaughter, which can get you up to 15 years in jail; vehicular manslaughter, which can get you up to 7 years; and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, which can get you up to 7 years. They said that there could be more charges.
CNN has reached out to Schiano’s lawyer to find out what he has to say.
Faltisco’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral.
“She wasn’t even 23. “Her bright light went out in a matter of seconds,” the page from the fundraiser says. “It’s a nightmare for her family to get ready to bury their beautiful daughter and sister.”
The judge heard Schiano’s case on Friday night, and he pleaded not guilty, the DA’s office said. After the case is shown to the grand jury, a court date will be set. Newton says that he is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center and that his bail has been set at $500,000 bond or $250,000 cash.
