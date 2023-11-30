Northern Lights Could Grace California Skies This Week

California residents might be treated to a rare celestial display this week as a result of recent solar activity. A series of solar flares on Monday and Tuesday sent solar material hurtling into space, and some of these coronal mass ejections (CMEs) could potentially result in the appearance of the northern lights over the Golden State.
Shawn Dahl, a service coordinator at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, explained that the CMEs could manifest as a stunning light display late Wednesday night and early Thursday, with additional opportunities on Friday.
Solar Storm Intensity: G1 and Beyond
NOAA has a space weather scale to classify geomagnetic storms, ranging from G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme). The recent solar storm on Wednesday was classified as G1. However, Friday’s solar storm is predicted to reach a level of G3, signifying a strong storm.
Dahl assured that while solar flares can cause radio blackouts, they typically affect high-frequency radio and have minimal impact on other technologies.
The Magic Behind the Northern Lights
Auroras, such as the northern lights (aurora borealis), are triggered by solar eruptions that release energetic particles. These particles reach Earth’s high latitudes and interact with the atmosphere, creating the mesmerizing light display known as the aurora.
Ordinarily visible near the North Pole, the potential G3-level solar storm offers a chance for those in Northern California to witness the aurora borealis.
Best Viewing Tips
To maximize visibility of the northern lights, experts recommend:
- Choose a Dark Location: Head to an outdoor area away from city lights for an unobstructed view of the night sky.
- Perfect Timing: The optimal time to catch the solar light show is within an hour or two of midnight.
The potential for the aurora borealis to grace California’s skies serves as a reminder of the wonders of our interconnected solar system. As residents eagerly anticipate this celestial spectacle, it is recommended to find a dark spot and keep eyes to the skies for a chance to witness the enchanting dance of the northern lights.