A Norwalk Gunshot Involving a Deputy Sent a Man to the Hospital

Arlington police say three men were hospitalized following a shooting inside a recording studio on Saturday night. Police from the Arlington Police Department were dispatched to a retail mall located in the 800 block of E.
Lamar Boulevard after a man who had requested assistance at a business and was wounded by gunfire was reported by employees to have contacted 911. The victim informed responding officers that he was in the process of making music in a studio located on the 2100 block of N.
Collins Street when two guys wearing masks entered the building at approximately 10:25 p.m. and began firing shots at him. The 29-year-old guy who allegedly shot back at the assailants claimed he may have wounded them, according to the authorities.
After receiving treatment at the site until the arrival of paramedics, the sufferer was transported to a nearby hospital. We anticipate that he will make it. Arlington Police said that as they were on their way to the studio, they got a tip regarding a stolen vehicle that was spotted driving away from the location of the incident.
The cops attempted to pull over the automobile because they thought it had some connection to the event; however, the driver remained behind the wheel and gave them a short chase.
When the automobile finally pulled down in the 1500 block of NE Green Oaks Boulevard, authorities discovered 30-year-old Kinton Jones and 52-year-old George Duncan inside, both with gunshot wounds. The pursuit came to a halt at that point.
An area hospital was the destination for Jones and Duncan. Jones is in critical care, but Duncan is likely to make it through his injuries.
The individuals who began firing at the recording studio are believed to be Jones and Duncan, according to Arlington Police, who stated that officers found firearms and a face mask in the stolen vehicle they were driving.
Evidence from the crime site leads the police to suspect that high-risk drug activity was involved in the shooting, according to the agency. A number of charges have been brought against Jones, who allegedly has a criminal record, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, escaping capture, and illegal use of a vehicle.
Assault with a dangerous weapon is the lone charge against Duncan. If Jones or Duncan have hired lawyers to represent them, it is unclear who they are. The shooting has not been solved yet.
