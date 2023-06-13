Officer Shot With Rifle in Kentucky, Urgently Flown to Hospital for Treatment

Daily news / By /

On Monday, a police officer in Kentucky was shot, and the suspect was still at large. According to The Daily Independent, a police officer from Olive Hill, Kentucky, was shot while sitting in his car. The incident was reported by the Kentucky State Police.

The unnamed police officer was shot through a car window with a high-powered rifle. His condition is unknown at this time, but he was airlifted to St. Mary’s Medical Center. Residents have been instructed to remain in their homes until further notice.

The state police have been contacted by Fox News Digital. The local office of the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives) has arrived. The organization claimed there was no suspect description.

The below tweet verifies the news:

The governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, has requested for prayers for the state’s injured police officer. “We are here for this family and entire law enforcement community during this difficult time,” he tweeted.

How do you stay up to date on Californian news? Follow the California Examiner on Twitter to stay up to date with events in the state.

The California Examiner has published some additional articles that you might find interesting:

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top