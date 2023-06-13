Officer Shot With Rifle in Kentucky, Urgently Flown to Hospital for Treatment

On Monday, a police officer in Kentucky was shot, and the suspect was still at large. According to The Daily Independent, a police officer from Olive Hill, Kentucky, was shot while sitting in his car. The incident was reported by the Kentucky State Police.
The unnamed police officer was shot through a car window with a high-powered rifle. His condition is unknown at this time, but he was airlifted to St. Mary’s Medical Center. Residents have been instructed to remain in their homes until further notice.
The state police have been contacted by Fox News Digital. The local office of the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives) has arrived. The organization claimed there was no suspect description.
The below tweet verifies the news:
Following reports out of Olive Hill, I am asking Kentuckians to join Britainy and me in praying for one of their police officers, who was shot this afternoon and is receiving care. We are here for this family and entire law enforcement community during this difficult time.
— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) June 12, 2023
The governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, has requested for prayers for the state’s injured police officer. “We are here for this family and entire law enforcement community during this difficult time,” he tweeted.
How do you stay up to date on Californian news? Follow the California Examiner on Twitter to stay up to date with events in the state.
The California Examiner has published some additional articles that you might find interesting:
- Heartbreaking News: Teenager Identified as Victim in Antioch Birthday Party Shooting
- Jury Verdict Places Pacificorp at Risk of Paying Billions in Damages for Oregon Wildfires