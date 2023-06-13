Heartbreaking News: Teenager Identified as Victim in Antioch Birthday Party Shooting

The family of a young girl slain in Saturday’s deadly shooting at a birthday party in Antioch has released her name. Nadia Tirado, age 18, was shot and killed at an adult birthday celebration. After some unwelcome guests showed up to the party, gunfire rang out, according to eyewitnesses who spoke with police.
Tirado was one of seven persons shot. The shooting sparked a stampede, and people ran for cover throughout the surrounding blocks. Tirado’s family says in their letter that she was shot in the lower abdomen. A local hospital pronounced her dead shortly afterward.
The below tweet verifies the news:
18-year-old Nadia Tirado has been identified as the teenager who tragically lost her life during a mass shooting at a birthday party in Antioch.https://t.co/FVmaEoIVjm
— Fox3 Now (@fox3news) June 12, 2023
The shooter or shooters then drove away in a waiting vehicle. The Antioch Police Department is still gathering information and conducting interviews with potential witnesses. The family of Tirado has started a GoFundMe to collect donations.
“Like many others, we are extremely heartbroken and devastated. With the help of friends and family, we would love to honor her and say our final goodbyes. Nadia was only 18 years old and full of live. She was an amazing daughter, sister, friend etc. She was known for lighting up a room and putting a smile on everyone’s face. Everyone loved her and she loved everyone. She was the most forgiving person we knew. She will be missed by so many and will never be forgotten.” — GoFundMe.
Tirado was assassinated during a weekend when gun violence was rampant throughout the Bay Area. Community members were put on edge and local leaders were forced to speak out as a result of the violence.
On Friday night, there was a gunshot at a block party in the Mission District, leaving nine people injured. The police in San Francisco are looking for a suspect in the case. The shooting outside a San Francisco nightclub on Saturday left three more people hurt.
How current are you with the current events in California? Get the latest breaking news as it happens by following the California Examiner on Twitter.
If you’re interested in reading more articles from the California Examiner, here are some links:
- Jury Verdict Places Pacificorp at Risk of Paying Billions in Damages for Oregon Wildfires
- Mass Shooting in Downtown Denver Injures 9, Hours After Nuggets Win NBA Title