One Dead, Suspect Apprehended in Lexington Shooting

Police say that shooting early in the morning on North Limestone in Lexington killed one guy and put another in jail.

Around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, Lexington police were called to the corner of West Short Street and North Limestone, where they found 35-year-old Kevin Vanhuddle Reel with a gunshot wound.

Fayette Coroner Gary Ginn said that Reel was dead at the scene, said Lexington police spokeswoman Hannah Sloan.

Sloan says that investigators found that 31-year-old Scott Lawless shot Reel.

Police say that Lawless was caught and charged with murder. Sunday morning, he was being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

