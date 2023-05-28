Police say that shooting early in the morning on North Limestone in Lexington killed one guy and put another in jail.
Around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, Lexington police were called to the corner of West Short Street and North Limestone, where they found 35-year-old Kevin Vanhuddle Reel with a gunshot wound.
Fayette Coroner Gary Ginn said that Reel was dead at the scene, said Lexington police spokeswoman Hannah Sloan.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Police say they found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. https://t.co/bZwY5sZSGF
— Lexington Herald-Leader (@heraldleader) May 28, 2023
Sloan says that investigators found that 31-year-old Scott Lawless shot Reel.
The following sources provide the most reliable reporting on the latest California news:
- Three Former Mississippi Police Officers Are Charged in a New Year’s Eve Fight That Killed a Man
- Fresh Footage Shows Gunfire on a Bus in Charlotte When a Guy Pulls His We@pon
Police say that Lawless was caught and charged with murder. Sunday morning, he was being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.
If you’re looking for information on crimes committed in California or the surrounding states, the California Examiner is the publication for you