One Person Killed in Kannapolis Shooting

The Kannapolis Police Department is looking into a murder that happened Wednesday afternoon. One person was shot and killed.
Police said that soon after 3:30 p.m., officers went to Beaumont Avenue to help EMS with a patient who was not responding.
Willie Johnson, Jr., who was 48 years old, was declared dead at the scene. Police say that he had been shot and was hurt.
Police said that the Criminal Investigations Division of the Kannapolis Police Department is in charge of this probe.
Anyone with information about what happened should call Lieutenant James Livengood at 704-920-4082 or Investigator Arthur Reid at 704-920-4070.
