One Person Was Killed and Three Others Were Hurt in a Shooting in an Apartment in Connecticut

Police announced on Sunday that a man who was one of the four persons shot at an apartment in Hartford, Connecticut, will face charges for attempted murder, home invasion, and other offenses. A girl, 17, was one of the injured, and one person was murdered.
In relation to the shooting on Saturday afternoon, a court issued an arrest warrant for Carlos Frank-Nieves, 33, of Philadelphia, and ordered him held on a $3 million bail. When he is taken to the police station custody after being released from the hospital, according to the authorities, he will be charged.
Joseph Vargas-Mercado, also of Philadelphia, was the person who passed away, according to the police. By the end of Saturday, Frank-Nieves, the teen girl, and another male were all in critical condition. It was unclear right away if Frank-Nieves has a lawyer who could refute the accusations.
Around 3:30 pm, a gunfire was reported just south of the downtown area. On Sunday, police stated that they thought several persons fired shots during a robbery attempt. When the police were originally summoned, a 17-year-old female who had been shot was reported.
On the way, officers came upon an automobile accident where they found a passenger who was an adult male and had been shot multiple times. Following that, police were sent to a nearby neighborhood for a report of two males who had also been shot.
These guys were eventually identified as Vargas-Mercado and Frank-Nieves. At a hospital, Vargas-Mercado’s death was confirmed. According to police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, “it is believed that the entire incident took place inside the apartment.” It is thought that mutual combatants exchanged gunfire, and that this was not a random incident.
