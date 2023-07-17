2 California Cities Among America’s Worst Drivers, 2 Among Its Best

A recent study conducted by Consumer Affairs has identified the cities in the United States with the highest concentration of dangerous drivers. The analysis examined crash data from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System.
Factors such as crash fatalities, fatalities due to bad driving, positive blood alcohol content, and speeding were taken into account to determine the rankings. Additionally, the study also highlighted the cities with the safest drivers. Let’s explore the findings and the cities that topped both lists.
Cities with the Worst Drivers
According to ConsumerAffairs’ analysis, the cities with the worst drivers were primarily located in the lower Midwest, Southeast, and Southwest regions of the United States. Tennessee had the highest representation among the top 20 cities, with four cities making the list.
Memphis, Tennessee, claimed the undesirable top spot, recording the highest number of deadly crashes caused by bad driving. The city experienced 203 fatal crashes in 2021, surpassing all other cities in the study.
The top 10 U.S. cities with the worst drivers, according to ConsumerAffairs’ analysis, are as follows:
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Macon, Georgia
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Detroit, Michigan and Victorville, California (tied)
- Hesperia, California
- Rockford, Illinois
Cities with the Safest Drivers:
On the other end of the spectrum, the study also recognized cities with the safest drivers. Many of these cities were located in Texas and California, with Green Bay, Wisconsin, topping the list. Despite the state’s reputation for having challenging road conditions, Green Bay demonstrated a commendable track record in terms of safe driving.
The top 10 cities with the safest drivers, according to ConsumerAffairs’ analysis, are as follows:
- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Cary, North Carolina
- Oxnard, California
- Bellevue, Washington
- McKinney, Texas
- Lynn, Massachusetts
- Glendale, California
- Pearland, Texas
- College Station, Texas
- Henderson, Nevada
