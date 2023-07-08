Police Reveal Bowling Green Officer-involved Shooting Details

On Thursday afternoon, an officer was involved in a shooting on Russellville Road. More information was given Friday afternoon.
A video released by the Bowling Green Police Department on Friday afternoon showed that the cop involved in the incident was named Matt Davis.
In the statement, Bowling Green Police Chief Michael Delaney said that Davis was hit more than once. His health is said to be critical but stable.
“We appreciate all the prayers, thoughts, comments, calls, and other things that have been brought to the station to help these officers in their time of need,” Delaney said.
The police said they will keep giving the public more details. The video didn’t say anything about what had happened.
The probe is being led by the Kentucky State Police.
At some point after the killing, the Medical Center in Bowling Green said that a man had died. No one knows who he is.
Early Friday morning, WBKO News tried to get the Kentucky State Police to say something, but they wouldn’t.
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!