The $33 Million Ranch Owned by Titanic Director James Cameron in California is Now for Sale

Titanic director James Cameron is selling his 102-acre ranch in the upscale gated Hollister Ranch neighborhood of Gaviota, California, for $33 million.
The property, listed by Emily Kellenberger of Village Properties/Forbes Global Properties and Jeff Kruthers of Hollister Ranch Realty, includes an 8,000-square-foot main house, a 2,000-square-foot guesthouse, a 24,000-square-foot barn, and a helipad.
Cameron and his wife, Suzy Amis Cameron, who primarily reside in New Zealand, bought the property in the late 1990s for $4.3 million. They have since renovated the home, incorporating Rocky Mountain quartzite floors and refurbished hardwood to create a connection with the natural surroundings.
The estate features a wood-paneled kitchen and dining area separated from the stone-clad great room by a fireplace. The primary bedroom offers a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the outside. The house has high vaulted ceilings with rustic wood, and multiple rooms open up to palm trees, plants, and flowers, giving it a “Hawaii resort” vibe.
The property boasts ocean and mountain views, a large pool surrounded by trees, and a spacious garden. It also has two on-site wells for water supply, solar and wind power capabilities, and various amenities including a gym, movie theater, dual offices, and a game room.
The ranch is conveniently located just minutes from the beach, where Cameron has spent countless hours observing marine life. The sale reflects the couple’s commitment to environmental advocacy, as evident in the property’s sustainable features.
