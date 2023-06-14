Princeton 14-year-old Girl Missing, AMBER Alert Issued

Police say that an AMBER Alert was sent out Tuesday night for a 14-year-old girl who went missing in the city of Princeton in Collin County.
In a news release on Tuesday night, Princeton Police said that on Tuesday, they got a tip that Ja’Myra La’Cole Strawder, who is 14 years old, was missing. The police were told that she left her home in Princeton on her own and hasn’t been seen since.
“Ja’Myra has been put into a statewide system as an Amber Alert because of the circumstances of this case,” the police said in a news statement. “The Princeton Police Department is working with a number of other groups to find this child.”
Strawder is said to be 5 feet, 7-inches tall and weigh 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Last seen, she was wearing a gray hoodie or sweater, gray sweatpants, and black slippers.
Her last sighting was at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday in Princeton, in the 1600 block of Twin Hills Way, According to the Texas Department of Public Safety
DPS said that Lee Carter III, who was 34 years old, was a person of interest in the loss of the Strawder.
He is 6 feet tall and weighs 203 pounds. His hair is black and his eyes are brown. DPS didn’t know what he was wearing when he was last seen, but they did know that he has tattoos.
Carter may be driving a 2014 black Mercedes E35 with the Texas license plate RNS-2973.
No other information was given.
Anyone who knows where Strawder might be is asked to call 911 or the police at 972-736-3901.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- Firefighter’s Life Cut Short as He Drowns Saving Daughter’s Life at Sea
- Heartbreaking News: Boulder Mother Faces Charges for Baby’s Murder
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.