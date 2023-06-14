18-year-old Woman Discovered Dead in Everett Backyard

A teen was found dead behind a house in Everett, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon. A death investigation is now going on.
A press release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office says that around 2:00 p.m., a woman called 911 to say she had found a woman who seemed to be dead behind her Springvale Avenue house. When police arrived, they found the woman outside. She was declared dead at the scene.
The tweet below verifies the news:
18-year-old woman found dead behind Everett home, DA says https://t.co/QNwkfoMzy8
— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) June 14, 2023
A preliminary investigation showed that the woman had no visible injuries. However, the DA said that her death is being looked into as suspicious because of where her body was found.
The woman’s name is not being given out yet by the police. The top medical examiner will figure out what killed her and how she died.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- Firefighter’s Life Cut Short as He Drowns Saving Daughter’s Life at Sea
- Heartbreaking News: Boulder Mother Faces Charges for Baby’s Murder
Detectives from the district attorney’s office, the police in Everett, and the state police are all looking into a death.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.