18-year-old Woman Discovered Dead in Everett Backyard

A teen was found dead behind a house in Everett, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon. A death investigation is now going on.

A press release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office says that around 2:00 p.m., a woman called 911 to say she had found a woman who seemed to be dead behind her Springvale Avenue house. When police arrived, they found the woman outside. She was declared dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed that the woman had no visible injuries. However, the DA said that her death is being looked into as suspicious because of where her body was found.

The woman’s name is not being given out yet by the police. The top medical examiner will figure out what killed her and how she died.

Detectives from the district attorney’s office, the police in Everett, and the state police are all looking into a death.

