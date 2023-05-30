Uber Passenger Shot De@d in Buckhead

Police in Atlanta said that a woman was shot and killed in an Uber early on Tuesday morning. They said it looked like it was a “targeted incident.”
Channel 2 Action News got confirmation from the police that the scene is near the corner of Lindbergh Drive and Adina Drive. The spot seems to be close to several apartment buildings. The roads in the area have been closed by the police.
Darryn Moore of Channel 2 found out that a woman died in the shooting. Outside of one of the apartment buildings, police saw several bullet holes in the side of a black Cadillac Escalade.
Police in Atlanta think this killing was planned.
Officers are still looking into what led up to this shooting that killed someone.
Officials have closed off Buford Highway between Lenox Road and Cheshire Bridge Road, which is about a mile from where the killing happened. It’s not clear if these scenes go together or not.
