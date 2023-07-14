She Stabbed Hospital Staff to Remove Baby From Ventilator

Loxahatchee, Palm Beach County – A woman has been arrested and faces multiple charges after allegedly removing her 5-day-old baby from a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee on Thursday night.
The incident escalated when hospital workers attempted to prevent her from leaving with the infant, resulting in a knife attack that left three staff members injured.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Kendra Greene, 38. According to authorities, Greene entered the NICU around 10:30 p.m. and removed her baby from a ventilator. As she made her way toward the exit, hospital workers intervened, seeking to prevent her from leaving. In response, Greene brandished a knife and attacked the employees, causing non-life-threatening injuries.
The tweet below verifies the news:
She took baby off ventilator and stabbed hospital staff stopping her, Florida cops say https://t.co/OgEy7JXlkm
— Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) July 14, 2023
Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Teri Barbera confirmed that all three staff members received medical treatment for their injuries and were subsequently discharged the same evening.
Following the altercation, Greene left the hospital premises and dropped off the baby at a relative’s residence. She fled the scene before deputies arrived, but law enforcement officers located and apprehended her shortly afterward.
Greene is currently in custody at the Palm Beach County jail, facing charges that include cruelty toward a child, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery, and resisting officers without violence.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- What Tourists Should Know to Avoid More U.S. Passport Delays?
- Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake & Four Other Quakes Rattle California – Here is When and How
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!