At Least 11 Tornadoes Slammed Chicago This Week, According to the Weather Service

An outbreak of tornadoes swept through the Chicago area earlier this week, resulting in at least 11 confirmed twisters, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) on Friday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported despite the severe storms that caused damage to buildings and trees.
The NWS’s Chicago-area office provided an update, stating that their staff had surveyed the storm damage tracks and confirmed the touchdown of at least 11 tornadoes during Wednesday evening’s outbreak. The agency also mentioned that further investigations would be conducted over the next few days to gather additional information.
The tornadoes were generated by supercell thunderstorms, which are characterized by rotating thunderstorms. Preliminary findings indicate that eight of the confirmed tornadoes had a preliminary rating of EF-0, producing winds of 65-85 mph (105-137 kph), while the remaining three had a preliminary rating of EF-1, with winds ranging from 86-110 mph (138-177 kph).
The tweet below verifies the news:
At least 11 tornadoes hit the Chicago area this week, weather service says https://t.co/T83U4bWaW2
— KX News – Minot (@KXNewsMinot) July 14, 2023
Although tornadoes have struck the Chicago area on multiple occasions in the past, it is worth noting that several tornadoes have even occurred within the city limits of the nation’s third-largest city, according to the NWS.
Earlier this spring, another outbreak resulted in 22 tornadoes across the expansive Chicago metro area, matching the record for the most tornadoes in a single calendar day or within a 24-hour period. The previous record of 22 tornadoes was set during an outbreak on June 30, 2014.
As the NWS continues to investigate the recent tornado outbreak, residents and authorities in the Chicago area are reminded to stay vigilant and prepared for severe weather events.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- What Tourists Should Know to Avoid More U.S. Passport Delays?
- Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake & Four Other Quakes Rattle California – Here is When and How
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!