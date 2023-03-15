Sheila Johnson Net Worth: How Much Money Does She Make?

Sheila Crump Johnson, the first African-American woman to become a billionaire, is an American entrepreneur who co-founded BET and serves as CEO of Salamander Hotels and Resorts.
Before the 2005 season, Johnson was appointed team president, managing partner, and governor of the WNBA’s Washington Mystics. Abe Pollin, the chairman of Washington Sports and Entertainment, sold the Mystics to Lincoln Holdings LLC on May 24, 2005, and Johnson was the company’s president at the time. Johnson created Salamander Hospitality in 2005, and she currently serves as its CEO.
Sheila Johnson Net Worth
Sheila Johnson is an American businesswoman and philanthropist with a $750 million net worth. Sheila Crump, the team president, managing partner, and governor of the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, was born on January 25, 1949, in Pennsylvania.
Johnson became the first African-American woman to hold a position on three major sports teams, including the Washington Wizards (NBA) and the Washington Caps, after earning it in the 2005 season (NHL). The breadth of Johnson’s professional achievements spans a number of industries, including sports, media, hospitality, the arts, education, and humanitarian causes.
She founded Salamander Hospitality in 2005, and she is currently its CEO. The other properties in her portfolio are The Salamander Resort & Spa in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Middleburg, VA, The Woodlands Resort & Inn in Summerville, SC, The Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club, a 900-acre (3.6 km2), 72-hole PGA tour golf course in Palm Harbor, FL, and Reunion Resort in Reunion, Florida.
In addition to the aforementioned, Sheila Johnson is a committed philanthropist who works as a Global Ambassador for CARE, an organization that fights poverty around the world. One of the most expensive divorces in history was between Robert Johnson, the founder of BET, and Sheila Johnson. Robert handed Sheila a reputed $400 million divorce settlement.
