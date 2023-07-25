Smashed Windshield Saves Baby From Car’s Interior Heat

Temperatures have been steadily climbing into the triple digits in Texas for the past few weeks, making for a very uncomfortable outside environment. According to Fox News, multiple witnesses stepped in to help when a family in South Texas locked their baby and car keys inside.
A witness’s video shows a man smashing the windshield with an object before another man steps in and continues the assault. A crack in the windshield allows the man to reach inside. The tape skips about a little after someone, presumably a lady, goes into the car to get the baby.
After that, the child is pulled through the windshield and into the arms of the second man, all the while sobbing. Supposedly everything went down in the H-E-B supermarket parking lot in Harlingen, Texas. Reports indicate that day’s heat index reached over 100 degrees.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Baby Trapped In Hot Car Saved After Crowd Smashes Windshield https://t.co/SKpQznDclg pic.twitter.com/H6Z3AaOX0T
— Jalopnik (@Jalopnik) July 24, 2023
The parking lot probably had a temperature that was considerably higher. Fox says that it is currently unknown how long the boy was trapped in the car before being rescued; nevertheless, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that a car can reach dangerous temperatures in as little as 10 minutes.
In any case, the little crossover was a sauna. Fox notes that the situation is made much more dire by the fact that children’s body temperatures rise three to five times faster than an adult’s.
USA Today reports that 14 children have already died this year after being left in overheated cars. There have already been 1,000 fatalities during the past 30 years.
See this post from the California Examiner for more on recent events in the United States:
- Former Vikings DE Everson Griffen Arrested On DUI Charges
- Taylor Schabusiness Murder Trial Begins in Homicide Case