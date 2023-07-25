Bill Geddie Net Worth: How Rich Was The TV Producer At The Time of His Death?

On July 20, three days after his 68th birthday, TV producer Bill Geddie passed suddenly from coronary-related illness. He had grown up in the Texas city of San Antonio.

Bill Geddie Net Worth

It is reported that the executive producer has made somewhere in the neighborhood of $8 million during his career.In the late ’70s, after earning a degree in film and communications from UT Austin, Geddie launched his professional career.

Bill was married to Barbara Geddie, with whom he shared two kids.

When Did Bill Geddie Gain Notoriety?

Most people will remember Bill Geddie as the person who created “The View” with Barbara Walters, which is still running after 25 years and is ABC’s most successful daytime show. On occasion, he would even go live on air to provide some much-needed comic relief.

Geddie had two production companies: BarWall Productions (which he co-owned with Barbara Walters) and Bill Geddie Productions, which were responsible for productions including “The Barbara Walters Special” and “10 Most Fascinating People: The Annual Special.”

On the set of Good Morning America, Walters, and Geddie hit it off and ended up working closely for the next 27 years.

Geggie was honored with two Daytime Emmys and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Television Academy in 2012.

Whoopie Goldberg hosted a special tribute segment on The View in which the hosts and producers reflected on their longtime boss’s sense of humor and influential leadership.

