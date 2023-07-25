Taylor Schabusiness Murder Trial Begins in Homicide Case

A court has determined that a woman who is accused of murdering and dismembering a man who lived in Green Bay, Wisconsin, last year will be able to participate in her own defense during the upcoming trial, which is scheduled to begin on Monday.

According to reports from the Green Bay Press-Gazette, the trial of Taylor Schabusiness, 25, for the homicide charge began on Friday with the selection of sixteen jurors. This came after the judge decided that the Green Bay woman was able to assist in her defense. It has been decided that four of the jurors will sit as alternates.

Christopher Froelich, a counsel for the defense, voiced his disagreement with the decision to the judge.

In connection with the murder of Shad Thyrion, 25, which occurred in February 2022, Schabusiness has been charged with first-degree deliberate homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault.

According to the authorities, she sexually molested Thyrion, strangled him at the house in Green Bay that he shared with his mother, and dismembered his body, leaving pieces of it scattered throughout the house and in a vehicle.

Since Schabusiness was arrested, the court has entered not guilty pleas on her behalf on multiple occasions, and her previous counsel has submitted a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on her behalf as well.

In March, Judge Thomas Walsh of the Brown County Circuit Court determined that Schabusiness had the mental capacity to proceed with the trial. In a trial that is anticipated to last for one week, he instructed the prospective jurors to report to the courthouse on Monday morning in order to hear the opening comments.

During a court appearance in February, Schabusiness assaulted the attorney who had represented her in the past before a deputy had to wrestle her to the floor of the courtroom.

