St. Joseph Couple Pleads Guilty in Connection to Capitol Riot

A St. Joseph couple who took part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th riot have entered guilty pleas to a single misdemeanor charge.
Steven and Kimberly Dragoo, who documented their actions during the riot, pled guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. The plea hearing took place before Judge Beryl A. Howell in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Originally facing four misdemeanors, the Dragoo couple’s plea agreements were reached just two months after being charged, making their resolution faster than any of the other 18 Missouri residents who have entered guilty pleas related to the Capitol riot.
The couple’s charges stem from their participation in the January 6th events, during which Kimberly Dragoo posted a now-deleted photo on Facebook of the couple on a plane headed to Washington, D.C., with the caption “Washington DC Trump Rally #Stop the Steal Here we go.”
The couple attended the rally on the Ellipse on January 6th, and later headed to the Capitol with other protesters. They posted videos on social media during the event, which included narrations of the scene around the Capitol building.
According to their signed statements, Kimberly Dragoo narrated scenes of the northwest side of the building, mentioning that “They stormed the Capitol” and expressing reluctance to re-enter the crowd. The couple entered the Capitol through a broken window and exited within minutes. They re-entered the building later and walked down a corridor before retreating when confronted by officers.
The Dragoo couple’s guilty pleas come with a maximum possible sentence of six months in jail, five years probation, a $5,000 fine, and $500 restitution each for damage to the Capitol, which the government assessed at more than $2.9 million. They are scheduled to be sentenced on November 17.
The case of the Dragoo couple is one of several related to the January 6th Capitol breach, as legal proceedings continue to unfold for individuals involved in the events of that day.
