Suspect in the Fatal Shooting at a North Phoenix Apartment Complex

One man was killed and another is in arrest after a shooting in north Phoenix on Wednesday night. Ignacio Alvarez, 23, is the person of interest in this case. On Wednesday evening about 6 o’clock, police were dispatched to a building in the area of 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
Sixto Gomez-Zurito, 23, was found shot many times and in a critical condition. After being transported to the hospital, he sadly passed away there. According to court documents, the victim, Alvarez’s sister, and Alvarez’s mother were all involved in a confrontation with the guys because of an incident that occurred in Mexico.
According to eyewitnesses, the struggle between Alvarez and the victim started when Alvarez removed his shirt to display his firearm. According to the court documents, the revolver popped out of the holster, causing both parties to fall to the ground and resume their physical altercation.
According to the allegations, Alvarez then pointed a gun towards Gomez-Zurit’s chest and fired. After a few moments, Alvarez hid his mother’s car and waited for the cops. Alvarez claimed self-defense when police arrived and he explained why he fired his gun.
Alvarez was taken into custody and subsequently placed into the Maricopa County Jail on accusations of second-degree murder. A $150,000 cash bond has been set for his release from custody.
