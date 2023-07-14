Fran Drescher Net Worth: What is his Personal Life?

American actress, comedian, writer, activist, and trade union leader Francine Joy Drescher (born September 30, 1957) is the third president of SAG-AFTRA. In the television sitcom The Nanny (1993–1999), which she co-created and produced with her then-husband Peter Marc Jacobson, she played the lead character of Fran Fine.
Drescher made her cinematic debut in a supporting part in the 1977 picture Saturday Night Fever and then went on to star in the horror film Stranger in Our House (1978), directed by Wes Craven.
She established herself as a humorous actress in the 1980s with roles in films including Gorp (1980), The Hollywood Knights (1980), Doctor Detroit (1983), This Is Spinal Tap (1984), and UHF (1989), as well as guest spots on various television shows.
She received two Emmy Award nominations and two Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Actress in a Comedy Television Series for her role as Fran Fine on her own show The Nanny, which aired from 1993 to 1995. Living with Fran and Happily Divorced were two of Drescher’s most prominent roles in the 2000s. She’s been the lead in the Hotel Transylvania movies since 2012 and will continue to do so through 2022.
Fran Drescher Net Worth
American actress, comedian, writer, and activist Fran Drescher is worth an estimated $25 million. Celebrity TV fans will recognize Fran Frescher from her roles in “The Nanny” and “Happily Divorced.” Her portrayal of a New York housekeeper in “The Nanny” earned her three nominations: two for the Primetime Emmys and one for the Golden Globes thanks to her booming New York accent and impeccable comic timing.
After six seasons and 146 episodes, The Nanny found great success in syndication. The two seasons of Happily Divorced contained a total of 34 episodes. Fran not only appeared in the series, but she also co-created both shows with her ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson, adding significantly to her wealth. In addition to being a writer, she was also the show’s producer.
Drescher has acted in a number of movies and TV shows, such as “This Is Spinal Tap” (1984) and “The Beautician and the Beast” (1997). Drescher is a cancer survivor and an active advocate for healthcare in addition to her professional career. She wrote “Cancer Schmancer” in 2002, which became a movement with the goal of changing people’s mindsets from those of patients to those of medical consumers.
The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists are both members of the SAG-AFTRA union, and in 2021, Fran was chosen president of the organization.
Fran Drescher Real Estate
Fran invested $1,225,000,000 in a Malibu mansion with ocean views in 1997. The home’s current value is between $7 million and $10 million.
Fran Drescher Personal Life
Drescher wed Peter Marc Jacsobson in 1978, when she was 21 years old. Despite their 1999 divorce, the two continue to collaborate professionally. They are still close even though he came out as gay after the divorce. In 1985, two armed thieves broke into the residence where Drescher, her friend, and Jacobson were staying.
Drescher and her friend were held at gunpoint as they were raped, and Jacobson was bound and beaten. All of the culprits have been identified and arrested. She was diagnosed with uterine cancer in the year 2000, and her subsequent treatment and recovery were chronicled in the book “Cancer Smancer.”
She started the Cancer Smancer Movement in 2007 to raise awareness and funds for early cancer detection for women. She began working for the Bush administration as the Public Diplomacy Envoy for Women’s Health Issues in September of 2008.
She spent a lot of time in Central and Eastern Europe while working as a diplomat, but she traveled all over the world pushing for better women’s healthcare. In the 2008 Democratic primaries, she voted for Hillary Clinton, and in 2012, she voted for Barack Obama’s reelection, despite her Green Party sympathies.
