Teen Driver Arrested for Killing 1 Cyclist and Injuring 2 Others in Huntington Beach

A teenage driver has been arrested for allegedly hitting three cyclists, killing one, in a series of intentional hit-and-run incidents in Huntington Beach, California, on Sunday night. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, the first collision occurred around 10:30 p.m. when a black Toyota sedan sideswiped a cyclist at the crosswalk of Warner Avenue and Edwards Street, leaving him with minor injuries.
About 15 minutes later, another cyclist reported that he was aggressively sideswiped by the same vehicle on Edwards Street, half a kilometer away from the first crash. He was treated at the scene for his injuries. The third and fatal incident happened around 10:45 p.m. when the black Toyota struck 70-year-old Steven Gonzales, who was riding his bike near Heil Avenue and Springdale Street.
Gonzales was alive when paramedics arrived but died at the scene. Witnesses said the driver fled the scene without stopping or rendering aid. On Tuesday, officers discovered the suspect’s vehicle in Huntington Beach, leading them to identify the teen as a suspect. The teen, who was not identified, was arrested around 9 p.m. and booked with one count of homicide and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
His age was not given. Investigators believe the crashes were all intentional, but police did not disclose a possible motive or whether the suspect knew the victims. The teen remained in custody Wednesday at Orange County Juvenile Hall.
Huntington Beach Chief of Police Eric Parra said in a statement:
“I would like to commend the detectives who investigated these terrible crimes for their tireless work in apprehending a dangerous suspect,” “I would also like to thank the public for their tips and support as we searched for the perpetrator. The safety of our City is our top priority, and I want to reassure the community that they are safe.”