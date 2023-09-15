Santa Rosa Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for Shooting at Taco Bell

A 29-year-old guy from Santa Rosa got into big trouble this week. He was given a punishment of at least 11 years in state prison. This happened because he shot at a Taco Bell restaurant in Santa Rosa last year, as per the law officials in Sonoma County.
This man, named Brad Adams, was found guilty of trying to kill someone and also of shooting at a building where people were inside. The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office shared this information in a statement.
Adams, according to the prosecution, challenged a person to a fistfight on May 4, 2022, when they were both waiting in the drive-thru line at the Taco Bell restaurant on Mendocino Avenue. Adams then exited his car and turned to face his victim while brandishing a weapon with a laser sight. He then got back in his truck and headed for the drive-thru exit, according to the prosecution.
Adams got back into his pickup and instructed one of his passengers to drive it to the Mendocino Avenue Safeway. Prosecutors claim that Adams concealed behind a retaining wall next to the drive-through and waited until his victim was retrieving his food from the pick-up window. He then shot the victim twice in the wrist with a semi-automatic weapon into the victim’s automobile.
According to the prosecution, Adams parked his pickup in the nearby Safeway parking lot after the shooting and made his getaway on foot. Officers then recovered a semi-automatic gun inside Adams’ truck, along with more ammunition, ecstasy, and cocaine, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Police in Brisbane ultimately took him into custody. Adams was a felon with a criminal record who was not allowed to own a gun at the time of the incident, the prosecution said.