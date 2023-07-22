Texas High School Shooting Suspect Found Guilty of Attempted Capital Murder

Arlington, Texas – After a lengthy trial in Tarrant County, Timothy Simpkins, a former 18-year-old student at Timberview High School, was found guilty of attempted capital murder on Thursday. The charges are related to a violent altercation that took place in 2021, during Simpkins’ time as a student at the school.
The incident unfolded when Simpkins engaged in a heated fight with then-15-year-old classmate Zac Selby. During the altercation, Simpkins drew a .45-caliber handgun and opened fire. The gunshots caused critical injuries to Selby and also wounded a teacher and another student. In the ensuing chaos, a pregnant teacher was reportedly injured as well.
Following the shooting, Simpkins fled the scene in a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger. An extensive manhunt ensued, and after hours on the run, Simpkins turned himself into authorities. He was subsequently released on a $75,000 bond.
The jury’s deliberations spanned approximately nine hours before reaching the guilty verdict. Simpkins now faces the grave consequences of his actions, and sentencing will be determined in the coming weeks.
Throughout the trial, Simpkins’ family claimed that he acted in self-defense, alleging that Selby had been bullying him. However, the victim’s family strongly refuted this claim. Kathy Selby, Zac Selby’s grandmother, spoke to FOX 4 News, stating that they were shocked by the footage of the fight. She described Zac as a mild-mannered, soft-spoken child who had never shown such aggression before.
The incident sent shockwaves through the Timberview High School community and the wider Arlington area. Authorities and school officials have worked tirelessly to address the aftermath of the shooting and provide support to the affected students and faculty.
As the trial concludes, the focus now shifts to the upcoming sentencing phase, where the court will determine the appropriate punishment for Timothy Simpkins’ actions. The case serves as a somber reminder of the devastating impact of gun violence in schools and the importance of addressing conflict through peaceful means.
