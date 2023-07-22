Woman and Three Children Found Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide in Oklahoma

Verdigris, Oklahoma – A grim discovery unfolded in Verdigris, a suburb approximately 20 miles east of Tulsa, as a woman and her three children were found dead in their home during an hours-long standoff with law enforcement. The incident is suspected to be a murder-suicide, leaving the community in shock and mourning.
The chain of events began when a police officer noticed fireworks coming from the garage of a residence in Verdigris. Sensing something amiss, the officer called for backup, and additional law enforcement personnel swiftly responded to the scene.
Upon closer inspection, the officer discovered a distressing scene inside the garage – a woman and two children were locked inside, along with what Police Chief Jack Shackleford described as a Roman candle firework.
A woman and her three children were found dead in an Oklahoma home Thursday evening in what may be a murder-suicide following an hourslong standoff, authorities say. https://t.co/4rjkBZm1Jy
— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 21, 2023
The woman explained that she had brought another child to the residence for a supervised visit when they were confronted by an armed woman. The armed woman took custody of the child and confined the woman and the two accompanying children inside the garage.
Responding to the seriousness of the situation, multiple agencies, including a SWAT team from the Cherokee Nation, encircled the residence. However, despite a three-hour standoff with no response from inside the house, law enforcement officials had to take action.
Officers entered the home and made a devastating discovery – the adult woman and the three children were found dead from gunshot wounds.
The ages of the children are believed to range from several months to around 11 years old. The nature of the relationship between the two women involved in the incident remains unknown at this time.
Authorities found a handgun at the scene, and investigations are now focused on understanding the circumstances that led to this tragic event. The incident is being treated as a murder-suicide, pending further investigation and evidence gathering.
According to The Associated Press, Verdigris Police Chief Jack Shackleford revealed that officers had responded to the residence on multiple occasions in the past for domestic and mental health-related calls, indicating possible underlying issues that may have contributed to this devastating outcome.
As the community grieves the loss of the woman and her three children, law enforcement officials continue their efforts to piece together the events that transpired leading up to this tragic incident.
The news has sent shockwaves through the area, prompting reflection on the importance of addressing mental health concerns and domestic conflicts in the hope of preventing such heart-wrenching outcomes in the future.
