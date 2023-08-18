The Body of a Mississippian Tourist Was Discovered in a Los Angeles House, Wrapped in Plastic

On Sunday, a Los Angeles mother checking a “gas smell” in her son’s room allegedly discovered a woman’s body wrapped in plastic. According to her mother’s report on Fox News Digital, Mississippi native Hannah Rachel Collins, who had been in Los Angeles since June to hang out with pals, turned 30 years old on August 1.
On August 7th, she had last communicated with her loved ones. The 26-year-old man whose room the woman was discovered in has not been publicly identified at this time. Collins’s presence in the house or her relationship to the 26-year-old have not been explained by the police.
Ryan Rabbett, a homicide detective with the Los Angeles Police Department, told Fox News Digital that the cause of Collins’ death is “being handled as an Undetermined Death Investigation pending an autopsy and full toxicology.”
Public information specialist Kelly Vail said that even though the autopsy on Collins was finished by the Los Angeles Department of the Medical Examiner at around 1:50 a.m., it could take “four to six months” to determine the cause of death due to the extra investigation and toxicology testing requested by detectives.
When asked about the specifics of the requested testing, Vail stated the office could not reveal them. Collins’ mother, who did not want to be identified, told Fox News Digital that she learned of her daughter’s death on August 14 at 8:15 a.m. from the medical examiner’s office. She claimed that she has not heard back from LAPD detectives.
On Thursday, the grieving mother stated, “Someone murdered my daughter — that’s homicide.” Somebody put [plastic] wrap around her, somebody did it to her… I don’t get why nobody’s talking about him. “I don’t even know how long she was dead,” she continued. “Did his mother give him time to run, then call [police]? Something is not right here.”
Collins was “raised in church and was very kind, thoughtful and would do anything to help anyone,” her mother said. “Very smart, artistic and outgoing.” According to her Facebook profile, the Mississippian woman split her time between the cities of Richland and Jackson. She had previously attended Holmes Community College to study radiography and was currently employed by Smoothie King.
