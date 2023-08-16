The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating Cast List

As part of their New Year, New Movies celebration, the Hallmark Channel will be broadcasting the 2023 film The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating. It debuted on January 1, 2023, and Corey Sevier and Rebecca Dalton starred in it. Check out this post to learn more about the cast.
The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating Cast
Rebecca Dalton as Alex
Rebecca, a Canadian actress, has been in a number of films and television shows, including My Babysitter’s a Vampire, Total Frat Movie, Spun Out, Life With Boys, The LA Complex, Degrassi: Minis, and Hallmark’s The Good Witch.
She has also acted in a number of made-for-TV movies, including The Santa Squad, The Christmas Wedding Planner, and most recently, Christmas in Big Sky Country. With her husband James Hinchcliffe, a Canadian IndyCar driver, Rebecca currently resides in Indianapolis.
You can also read about other similar articles by visiting the links below:
- High School Musical the Musical the Series Season 4 Cast: Where to Watch The Season 4?
- Justified City Primeval Release Date, Cast And All Episodes Guide
Corey Sevier as Simon
Corey is a well-known Canadian actor who rose to stardom as Lassie in the 1990s. Then, Corey made appearances in North Shore, Black Sash, and Little Men. He has made repeat appearances on shows including Mistresses on ABC and Cedar Cove on the Hallmark Channel.
Since then, Corey has established himself as a main character in several Hallmark and Lifetime holiday movies, including Northern Lights of Christmas, Grounded for Christmas, Road Trip Romance, and most recently Noel Next Door, which was a part of Hallmark’s 2022 Countdown to Christmas celebration. With his wife Kate Pragnell, whom he has a kid named Lucas, Corey is married.
Full Cast List of The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating
Rebecca Dalton (Alex)
Corey Sevier (Simon)
Emily Stranges (Sarah)
Justin Gerard Nurse (Jacob)
Eliza King (Chloe)
Pat Dempsey (Malcolm)
Mikaela Dyke (Jen)
Anshuman Pandey (Jeremy)
Alexis Koetting (Anne)
Santiago Guzman (Diego)
John Pike (Gabe)
If you have the California Examiner bookmarked on your browser, you will always have prompt access to all of the most recent news and other material.