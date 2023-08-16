House of Villains Cast: Meet The Entire Cast of The Show

In House of Villains, E! assembles the most contentious reality show participants under one roof. On Thursday, October 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, a giant 75-minute episode of the new series, hosted by Joel McHale, will debut on Bravo, SyFy, and USA.

In order to win the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain,” which comes with a cash reward of $200,000, ten reality stars who were known as the villains in their different series would battle against other villains.

House of Villains Cast: Meet The Entire Cast of The Show

The candidates face off in a battle-royale challenge every week that puts their physical, emotional, and cerebral fortitude to the test. One villain is eliminated at the conclusion of the week, while the task winner is spared. As alliances are formed, trusts are betrayed, and the villains plot their ascent to power, it is the struggle of the century.

Cast of House of Villians

Anfisa Arkhipovich

Became a villain after making an appearance on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé, which featured a documentary about her marriage to Jorge Nava.

 Johnny Bananas

Johnny, one of the most notorious competitors on MTV’s The Challenge, is the competition series’ most decorated star. Bananas’ brutal behavior and tactics have led to his reputation as a villain.

Shake Chatterjee

He is well-known for appearing on Love is Blind, and because of how he treated Deepti Vempati on the show, he is viewed as a villain.

Jonny Fairplay

After making an appearance on Survivor: Pearl Islands, he gained the reputation of a villain after planning with a close buddy to fabricate a death in order to generate sympathy before a competition.

Bobby Lytes

His appearance on Love & Hip Hop: Miami made him famous.

Corinne Olympios

She gained notoriety for her role in Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Ophelia Manigault Newman

A villain who is so well-known that her only name is Omarosa. Following her performance on the first season of The Apprentice in 2004, the reality television personality gained widespread recognition. Omarosa established her reputation by advocating for herself in a male-dominated business environment.

Later, in 2008, she would appear on Celebrity Apprentice, when she engaged in conflict with an all-star ensemble. She kept a close relationship with Donald Trump and served on his presidential cabinet as a result of her involvement in the NBC competition series.

