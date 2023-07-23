The June 30th Deadline for Renewing Disabled Parking Permits in California is Extended

In a commendable response to the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) new process, more than 1.6 million disabled person parking placard (DPP) holders have successfully renewed their permits.
This year, the DMV introduced a streamlined renewal process for placard holders to comply with a recent law, making it easier for individuals with disabilities to continue accessing designated parking spaces.
The DMV initiated the renewal process in December 2022 by sending renewal letters to over 2 million DPP holders, requiring them to provide a signature to renew their placards before the June 30, 2023 deadline. This marked the first time that Californians who had held a placard for over six years needed to formally confirm their need for continued use.
According to DMV Director Steve Gordon, the newly established online renewal portal proved to be highly effective, with approximately 40% of renewals occurring through this user-friendly platform. Another 45% opted for traditional mail-in renewal, while the remaining placard holders renewed in person at a DMV office.
Gordon emphasized that late renewals are still accepted, and there are no penalties or fees associated with such renewals. By encouraging placard holders to renew their permits promptly, the DMV aims to prevent any inconvenience or citations for parking in designated spaces with an expired placard.
For the convenience of placard holders, the renewal process can be easily completed online by visiting the DMV’s dedicated DPP renewal portal at dmv.ca.gov/DPP. Placard holders will only need their placard ID number and full name, as printed on their placard information card, to initiate the renewal process. No doctor’s note is required, and the renewal is entirely free of charge.
DMV’s spokesperson explained that the renewal is now mandatory every six years, and affected customers will receive renewal letters from the DMV at the appropriate time. Additionally, the DMV encourages placard holders to provide feedback on their renewal experience through a survey.
With this simplified and accessible renewal process, the California DMV continues to prioritize the needs of disabled individuals, ensuring they can seamlessly renew their placards and continue to benefit from designated parking privileges.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- A 3-year-old Driving a Golf Cart Fatally Strikes and Kills Another Child
- Tragic Crash in New Mexico: Small Plane Hits Home, Pilot Dead
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!