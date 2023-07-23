Southern California School Board Approves Curriculum After Gov. Gavin Newsom Threatened a $1.5M Punishment

In a significant development, the Temecula Valley Unified School District in Southern California has reached a resolution with Governor Gavin Newsom concerning the adoption of a social studies curriculum for elementary school students. On Friday, the school board voted in favor of adopting the curriculum, putting an end to the previous disagreement.
The curriculum, which had been previously rejected by the board, faced opposition due to its inclusion of references to Harvey Milk, California’s pioneering openly gay elected public official, who tragically lost his life in 1978. Governor Newsom had taken a strong stance on the matter, threatening to impose a hefty fine of $1.5 million on the district if they failed to approve the curriculum.
However, Board President Joseph Komrosky clarified that the vote was not influenced by Newsom’s threat. He stated that the board’s decision to approve the curriculum was taken as a proactive measure to avoid potential legal actions against the district.
By resolving the dispute and adopting the social studies curriculum, the Temecula Valley Unified School District aims to provide elementary school students with a comprehensive and inclusive educational experience, reflecting the diverse and historically significant figures that have shaped California’s past.
The adoption of the curriculum marks a pivotal moment for the district, as it seeks to foster an environment of understanding, diversity, and acceptance among its students, while also complying with the state’s educational standards and mandates.
