A man from Plano who was arrested for child sex just days after his wife’s body was found in Lewisville Lake was released on bond.
Sarah Dudley, who is 32 years old, hasn’t been seen since Saturday, June 24. On Monday, her body was found near a camping area at the lake’s edge in Hidden Cove Park in The Colony.
In connection with Sarah’s death, her husband, 37-year-old Karlton Dudley, was arrested on Wednesday for mistreating a dead body without permission.
“During an interview with Mr. Dudley, he talked about an item that was missing from the apartment. That item was one of the things that Colony PD said they found with the body,” said Detective Jerry Minton with Plano PD.
Karlton also told police that he spent time with his wife early Saturday afternoon before going to a friend’s house to take care of their cat. Karlton said Sarah was gone when he got home around 4 p.m. He thought she had gone to work.
Karlton told the police that he chose to go to Hidden Cove in his boat.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Data from Karlton Dudley’s ankle monitor led Plano Police to believe he wasn’t entirely truthful with them. https://t.co/WE91fMAyrS
— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) June 29, 2023
“He said that he couldn’t make his boat explode. It’s a soft boat. So he stayed at the dock for a while and walked around,” said Det. Minton.
When Sarah’s body was found in the water, detectives looked closely at Karlton and found that he had to wear an ankle monitor from September 2022 because he had been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child in Frisco.
After downloading the data, detectives found out that Karlton wasn’t telling them the whole truth.
Det. Minton said, “The data showed that he wasn’t just on the shore; he was somewhere out on the water.”
Minton says that based on what happened, there was enough evidence to arrest Karlton for mistreating a dead body.
Sarah’s cousin is Brittany Weiskopf. She said that the two of them had been together for ten years.
“He didn’t seem dangerous or bad in any way. She said, “They seemed very happy.”
Weiskopf thinks that Sarah would have gotten in touch with him if something was wrong.
She said, “I think she would have told me if she was in danger or in a situation she didn’t want to be in.”
The cops in Plano say they don’t know of any domestic violence.
Weiskopf wants everyone to know how much she will miss her cousin.
“Such a good heart. She said, “I have so much to offer the world.” “I just can’t believe that she’s dead.”
Police want help from the people as they put together their case.
“Tell us if you saw anything strange, like someone in the water carrying something,” Det. Minton said. “We’re hoping that someone saw something but didn’t notice it at the time. Now that this story is out, it might help them remember who it was.”
They want anyone who is at Hidden Cove Park on Saturday between 4 and 8 p.m. to give them a call.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet found out what killed Sarah.
The Colony Police Department and the Plano Crimes Against Persons Unit are looking into the death.
Once the autopsy report is done, the police tell FOX 4 that Karlton could face more charges. He is currently being held in the Collin County Jail on a $560,000 bond.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- The Facts Behind the Murders of Three Brothers in Ohio
- A Student Who Was S*xually Attacked by a Teacher at a Vadnais Heights Charter School Will Get $325,000
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!