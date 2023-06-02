Three Guys Were Caught With Drugs in Battle Creek

After a drug raid in the middle of Battle Creek on Thursday, three guys were taken into custody.
A statement says that at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police searched a house in the first block of Frisbie Avenue and found two handguns, about $1,500, and what they think are drugs.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Police arrested three men on Thursday after a suspected narcotics raid on Frisbie Avenue, in the central part of the city.
Online: https://t.co/idolLGHghI
— City of Battle Creek (@BattleCreekCity) June 2, 2023
Officers took three men from Battle Creek into custody, ages 23, 35, and 39, on warrants that had nothing to do with the raid. As soon as the substance found is tested in a lab, the police will file charges for guns and drugs against the three suspects.
If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:
- Tragic Standoff in Brandon Neighborhood Leaves 1 Officer De@d, 1 Wounded
- A Man Was Detained After Robbing A Store With A Spray-painted Nintendo Game Gun
Police say that the investigation that led to the raid was done by the Community Oriented Policing Services Unit. The Gang Suppression Unit, the Highway and Hotel Interdiction Team, and the Special Investigations Unit of the BCPD all helped with the probe.
Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.