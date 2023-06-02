Three Guys Were Caught With Drugs in Battle Creek

Daily news / By /

After a drug raid in the middle of Battle Creek on Thursday, three guys were taken into custody.

A statement says that at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police searched a house in the first block of Frisbie Avenue and found two handguns, about $1,500, and what they think are drugs.

The tweet below verifies the news:

Officers took three men from Battle Creek into custody, ages 23, 35, and 39, on warrants that had nothing to do with the raid. As soon as the substance found is tested in a lab, the police will file charges for guns and drugs against the three suspects.

If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:

Police say that the investigation that led to the raid was done by the Community Oriented Policing Services Unit. The Gang Suppression Unit, the Highway and Hotel Interdiction Team, and the Special Investigations Unit of the BCPD all helped with the probe.

Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top