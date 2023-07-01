Thursday, a 17-year-old Girl Was Caught in a Deadly Shooting on the Las Vegas Strip

A guy was shot and killed Thursday morning on the Las Vegas Strip, and Metro police have arrested a 17-year-old girl.
At 10:18 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 3900 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. The police found a man who had been shot. Medical staff at the spot said that the man was dead.
The spot is close to where Mandalay Bay Road meets Las Vegas Boulevard.
The suspect, who cops did not name, was taken to Clark County Juvenile Hall and charged with murder with a deadly weapon.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office will say who the person was, what caused his or her death, and how it happened.
