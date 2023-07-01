Thursday, a 17-year-old Girl Was Caught in a Deadly Shooting on the Las Vegas Strip

Daily news / By /

A guy was shot and killed Thursday morning on the Las Vegas Strip, and Metro police have arrested a 17-year-old girl.

At 10:18 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 3900 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. The police found a man who had been shot. Medical staff at the spot said that the man was dead.

The spot is close to where Mandalay Bay Road meets Las Vegas Boulevard.

The tweet below verifies the news:

The suspect, who cops did not name, was taken to Clark County Juvenile Hall and charged with murder with a deadly weapon.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will say who the person was, what caused his or her death, and how it happened.

Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:

Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top