California is Working to Protect People from Extreme Heat Before Fourth of July Weekend – Here Are the Guidelines

California is experiencing a significant heatwave, and Governor Gavin Newsom is urging residents to take precautions to protect themselves from extreme heat.
The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat watches and warnings for various parts of the state, with temperatures reaching up to 108 degrees in some areas and exceeding 120 degrees in others. Extreme heat is a deadly weather event and kills more Americans each year than wildfires, droughts, and floods combined.
Governor Newsom has taken proactive measures to address the impacts of extreme heat in California. Last year, he launched the state’s Extreme Heat Action Plan, which includes over $400 million in investments to guide the response to heatwaves and protect vulnerable communities.
Cooling centers have been established throughout the state to provide relief from the heat.
To ensure the safety of at-risk communities during the summer, Cal OES and Listos California have launched the Summer of Safety campaign.
The tweet below verifies the news:
California is working to keep people safer during this weekend’s extreme heat.
Cooling centers are opening, employers are being reminded to protect workers, and our historic investments are helping build a safer, more climate-resilient future.https://t.co/AIKVfemEd4
— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) June 30, 2023
This initiative provides in-language messaging and resources on various climate-related emergencies, including extreme heat, wildfires, wildfire smoke, power outages, and dangerous waters. The goal is to equip Californians with the necessary tools and information to stay safe during these events.
Cal/OSHA is also reminding employers to protect workers from heat illness by providing water, rest, shade, and training. They are mobilizing enforcement efforts to ensure workers are adequately protected from the heat.
To stay safer from extreme heat, Californians are advised to stay cool during the hottest times of the day by visiting cooling centers or public locations with air conditioning, avoiding physical exertion outdoors, and wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose clothing. Staying hydrated is crucial, so drinking plenty of fluids, especially water, is recommended.
It’s also important to stay connected with and monitor individuals at high risk of heat-related illness, such as infants, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses or disabilities. Checking on neighbors, especially vulnerable individuals, and offering assistance with groceries and medication is encouraged.
Staying informed through local news and weather forecasts, as well as being aware of cooling centers, is essential. Additionally, for those planning outdoor activities near water bodies, such as rivers, lakes, beaches, and parks, safety precautions should be taken.
Wearing a properly fitting life jacket is crucial, especially for children, and constant supervision is necessary to prevent accidents. It is also important to know the limits of swimming in natural bodies of water, as they differ from pools.
Extreme heat is characterized by an extended period of high heat and humidity, typically lasting 2 to 3 days, with temperatures above 90 degrees. California is experiencing more frequent episodes of extreme heat due to climate change, posing a greater risk of heat-related illnesses.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- The Facts Behind the Murders of Three Brothers in Ohio
- A Student Who Was S*xually Attacked by a Teacher at a Vadnais Heights Charter School Will Get $325,000
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!